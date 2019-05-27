Commemoration held at Yellowstone National Cemetery to honor the fallen

Community members, government officials, and veterans gathered at the Yellowstone National cemetery to commemorate those who sacrificed their lives for this nation's freedom.

It's been a cold and gloomy day at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel Monday. That didn't stop dozens of people from attending the commemoration.

Randy Reeves is the under secretary for memorial affairs for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. He is one of the people who attended and spoke at the commemoration.

"I am so glad to be here because this is such a patriotic and beautiful community and I would not be anywhere else today," Reeves said.

Many others spoke to the crowd, remembering the fallen soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice. When Reeves spoke, he asked if there was anyone in the crowd who is a gold star family member. The gold star represents a family member who has lost a loved one in military service. Only one raised their hand.

"There was three of us brothers serving in the Vietnam war," Leonard McLelland said. "My older brother, myself, and my younger brother who was a Marine, Marvin McLelland, and he was a mining engineer and so he got wounded. Explosion at a mine. My older brother and I, we had him in the 106th general army hospital in Yokahama, Japan and we stayed with him for abut 2 or 3 weeks before he passed away from those injuries of that land mine."

Leonard McLelland's younger brother, Marvin, is a representation of why we honor the fallen on this day.

"On this Memorial Day, when we're here to think about the folks who made this country what it is today," Senator Jon Tester said. "Those who died in the battlefield, those who served. I think it's a real honor to be able to be here and be here with so many veterans."

In a statement, Republican Senator Steve Daines said, in part," We must never forget that freedom is not free, and we must always remember those who gave their lives for this country."