BILLINGS, Mont. - Because of coronavirus, Wednesday's Veterans Day Ceremony was limited to a smaller number of people this year, including Governor-elect Greg Gianforte who says one veteran in particular changed the course of his life, after a field trip to Montana back in 1976.

"I'm in Montana because of a World War II fighter pilot who was my junior high school science teacher back in Pennsylvania," Gianforte said.

Among other distinguished guests was Donald Harr, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in World War II. While we spend the day thanking him for his service, he expresses gratitude for others.

"I appreciate all of you folks recognizing and giving honor to veterans, whoever they are, wherever they might be, and also to those who are no longer with us," he said.

This Veterans Day caps off nearly a year of Americans living in a global pandemic, but Harr says it's not a reason to give up.

"Marines never give up."

The same message rings true for VFW Post Commander Chuck Carroll who served in the United States Navy.

"There's a light at the end of the tunnel," Carroll said. "It's going to change, it's going to get better. And we have some great people here at the VFW. We will help anyone who needs help. Just let us know."