COLUMBUS, Mont. - Members from the Columbus Fire Department are currently en route to southern California to help combat the fires that are burning through the state.

With the cold temperatures and snow on the ground, you may think that fire season is over for firefighters here in Montana, but that is not the case.

As California is continuing the experience hazardous fires throughout the state, California fire crews are requesting back up from various states including Montana.

The Columbus Fire Department has sent out 6 crew members to California to help battle the fires in the southern California area.

The different terrain could pose a challenge to the Columbus firefighters but Columbus Fire Chief Rich Cowger is confident that his crew is up for the task.

Cowger says "they're excited to do it. That's what they, I hate to say it but they are folks who live to do that kind of stuff, that's what they want to do so anytime they can get out and help other agencies they're pumped to do it."

With California providing Montana fire departments with assistance during wild fire season, it's only fitting that we return the favor to them during a time of crisis.

"We're out of fire season now so we have resources sitting here and available that they can use so it just makes sense," says Cowger "In the grand scheme of things folks going down there getting experience, we're getting to help out another area and in turn they'll help us out when we need it kind of stuff and that's just the best way to take care of business."

Cowger says his crew members will be in California for at least 14 days fighting the fires with a chance for their stay to be extended to 21 days.