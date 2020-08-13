COLSTRIP, Mont. - Colstrip is a small town in eastern Montana, primarily known for its coal production. However, if you ask residents, they'll tell you it's a close-knit community with a lot to offer.

Though a small town, Colstrip still has to worry about the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to impact the world. Colstrip Mayor John Williams say he does not know of any positive cases within the community but says it's still had an impact on the town.

"When this came out, with the power plants and units over there, we requested they either delay their overhaul or cancel it for this year. This was back in March when it first came about," Williams said.

By delaying the overhaul, Williams says it will delay about 700 workers from coming to Colstrip to work at the plants. It's something he says he believes will help mitigate the possibility of the virus coming into the community.

"We felt that would have put the community at great risk," Williams said. "There were a lot of unknowns at that time. At my request, the power plant owners decided to delay it."

Williams says the overhaul has been delayed until this fall.

Though Colstrip is primarily known for its power plants, it's a quiet community that draws new residents such as Ralph Sutich.

"I love Colstrip. I like the community," Sutich said. "It's quiet, it's a peaceful, beautiful community. Good people here."

Ralph recently moved from Forsyth and says he's enjoying his new residency in Colstrip and what the town has to offer.

"When you live here, you get a card from the Colstrip Parks and Recreation. You can use the pool, the gym, the golf course for free."