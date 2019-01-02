On New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, Law enforcement made only one, yes one DUI arrest in Yellowstone County.

KULR-8 looked into possible reasons why DUI numbers were so low.

Last year, BPD made ten DUI arrests on New Year's. In the month of December alone, 124 DUI arrests were made in Billings.

But on New Year's Eve and New Year's day, Billings Police made zero arrests for a DUI. The only DUI arrest made came from Yellowstone County Sheriff'Office.

Numbers show the rest of Montana had an unusually low number of DUI arrests made as well.

Lieutenant Brandon Wooley with BPD says the cold weather was a factor.

"You know I think probably weather was our single biggest factor because it was cold. You know obviously we staff for some extra New Year's numbers but from my understanding from our patrol guys the bars were fairly quiet."

Another possible explanation for the low DUI number's is the growth of Lyft and Uber use here in Billings.

Bryan Peabody drove for Uber and Lyft on New Year's Eve until 5 AM. He says although it was cold out, he was still very busy, giving a total of 24 rides to customers.

"I think the weather did deter people from going out but there were still people requesting rides from houses to other house parties and going home so I think that did help with the DUI situation," said Peabody.

Uber has been available in Billings for just over two years now. Peabody says a lot of people say they didn't even know Uber or Lyft was available in Billings until they heard about it from a friend.

He adds that many of them said they would just drive home in the past before they learned about the service.

"I think instead of them driving home they're being smarter this year and taking the opportunity to get a ride from either a friend who hadn't been drinking or calling a cab or getting an Uber or Lyft.

"More and more people are going towards the Uber and Lyft experience. It's helping them to save themselves from getting a DUI or hurting somebody."

In a poll posted on our Facebook page, 25% said they took an Uber or Lyft home on New Year's.