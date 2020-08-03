BILLINGS, Mont. - The City of Billings says City Hall and the Billings Public Library will be temporarily closed for deep cleaning after three city employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 29.

The city says two custodial employees and one information technology employee have tested positive for the virus. RiverStone Health has reportedly conducted a contact investigation to determine the extent of possible transmission to other city employees.

According to the city, the three who tested positive are currently in quarantine at their homes under the advice of healthcare providers.

In preparation for deep cleaning of the facility, City Hall will be closed to the public, effective 5:00 p.m. August 3. City Hall will reopen to the public on Thursday, August 6, at 7:00 a.m. until noon, and will then operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:00 a.m. until noon through August 14. Normal business hours will resume August 17.

The Billings Public Library will also close for deep cleaning at 6:00 p.m. on August 3. The city says curbside services will continue Monday through Friday. The library will reopen on August 17 at 10:00 a.m. The city says no other quarantine measures are needed for library employees right now.

The city says it will continue to monitor staff, adhere to all enhanced safety practices, and follow all CDC guidelines to maintain a healthy workforce.

