City council approved the budget for the fiscal year of 2020. The fiscal year runs from July 1st 2019 to June 30th of 2020. The city faces budget difficulty in the general and public safety funds, making it a possibility for voters to think about a public safety mill levy.

Mayor Cole said the city council voted to cut more than 2 million dollars from the police and fire department over time, as well as, putting off abut 500 thousand dollars in fire station maintenance. City council also agreed to use about 5.5 million dollars from the ever-decreasing reserves. The fiscal year of 2019 has about 22.4 million dollars and the fiscal year of 2020 is estimated to have about 16.4 million dollars.

Chief Rich St. John of the Billings Police Department said public safety is a significant user of the general funds, including two of the PD's own safety levies. He said the cuts that were identified in the budget were ones the chief of police and fire chief recommended.

Fire Chief Bill Rash said the fire department has a little over a million dollar reduction, which will ultimately have impact in the BFD's special teams training.

"We'll definitely have to cut back on our training tiume, which is you know, it does pose more of a risk in safety to our firefighters, as well as to our citizens, but that's something that we have to work around and do the best we can," Fire Chief Rash said.

"We both had pretty large budget, but we still incurred a cut and so we'll work very hard to make sure the public does not see a reduction in our service," Chief St. John said. "But understand that any time you start taking things away, it has the potential to affect your ability to deliver service."

The police chief said the budget cuts will reflect on police training, travel, and overtime expenditures. He said the police department was over budget by 40 percent. He said that speaks very clear to the point of how hard the police department works when there are staff shortages.

Fire Chief Rash said the 911 center has also taken a reduction in working over time.