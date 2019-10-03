BILLINGS, Mont. – According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, a white-tailed deer killed last month northeast of Huntley has tested positive on initial tests for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

Montana FWP says this expands the area where the disease has been found. All previous cases in south-central Montana have been confined to eastern Carbon County.

FWP says the 2-year-old buck was humanely dispatched by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks after it exhibited symptoms of CWD. Initial tests run on laboratory samples sent to Colorado State University confirmed that the deer suffered from CWD.

As a result, FWP says a new CWD management zone will be established to include all of Yellowstone County and the portion of Big Horn County north of I-90 and west of the Bighorn River. The new zone will restrict hunters who harvest a deer, elk, or moose in Yellowstone County from transporting the head or spine out of the county or adjacent CWD management zones.

