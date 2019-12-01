Christmas stroll held in Laurel

It's the first day of December and more towns are beginning to get into Christmas mode.

Laurel put on a Christmas stroll Sunday afternoon as shops in the town held various holiday themed activities such as Christmas crafts, making S'mores and horse drawn wagon rides throughout the town.

The best part of it all though, for the kids of course, was pictures with Santa Clause.

The stroll allowed for the community to come together and embrace the Christmas spirit with one another.

Stroller Owen Gardner says, "Some people they're just alone on Christmas and it's kind of sad to see people just there they don't really have any company so it's best to say hi to your families and to give them a shout or something to come over or something."

The night stroll concluded with a lighted Christmas parade and fireworks that marked Santa's arrival.