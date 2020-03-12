Cher announced the postponement of 22 remaining concerts on the "Here We Go Again Tour," effective immediately.

Cher was scheduled to perform at the First Interstate Arena on April 26, 2020. The new date has been set for October 6, according to MetraPark.

"I'm heartbroken, but the health of my fans and my touring family comes first," Cher said. "The shows have been really special but, nothing is more important than everybody's safety. I’m excited to see everyone when we're back out on the road."

Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date. No action is needed to keep your tickets and current seat locations. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.