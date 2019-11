Cher is officially coming to the Magic City next year.

MetraPark made the announcement Monday morning, saying Cher will perform at the First Interstate Arena in Billings on Sunday, April 26, 2020, as part of her "Here We Go Again" Tour.

The concert will feature special guests Nile Rodgers and Chic.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at at MetraPark.com or at the MetraPark Box Office.