Press release from the City of Billings

In response to the ever-changing dynamics related to the COVID-19 virus the City is in constant contact with Unified Health Command and is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. These organizations are providing assistance and recommendations of actions to be taken as the status continues to rapidly evolve.

In an effort to be proactive, the following measures are designed to address immediate issues, encourage good hygiene and social distancing.

City of Billings COVID-19 Updates, effective March 13, 2020:

New Immediate Actions

Suspend all library bookmobile services.

Suspend the public use of all library community room spaces.

Suspend all indoor recreation programs.

Suspend all Community and Senior Center programs with the exception of The Adult Resources Alliance Meals Program.

Other