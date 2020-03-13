Press release from the City of Billings
In response to the ever-changing dynamics related to the COVID-19 virus the City is in constant contact with Unified Health Command and is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. These organizations are providing assistance and recommendations of actions to be taken as the status continues to rapidly evolve.
In an effort to be proactive, the following measures are designed to address immediate issues, encourage good hygiene and social distancing.
City of Billings COVID-19 Updates, effective March 13, 2020:
New Immediate Actions
- Suspend all library bookmobile services.
- Suspend the public use of all library community room spaces.
- Suspend all indoor recreation programs.
- Suspend all Community and Senior Center programs with the exception of The Adult Resources Alliance Meals Program.
Other
- All other City services and facilities will remain open for normal operations.
- Preparing for potential changes to City Council and other public meetings.
- Extensive cleaning processes and protocols continue in all City buildings.
- Updates on the impacts to City services and operations can be found on the City’s website at https://www.ci.billings.mt.us/