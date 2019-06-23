Today is the last day of the 2019 Native Days, a four-day celebration held in Crow Agency!

One of the last events KULR-8 checked out was the rodeo and that's where we find 10-year-old Augustus who explained what we can find at Native Days.

"Indian Relay, team ropings, steer riding, calf riding, and barrel racing, bull riding and bareback broncs and saddle broncs too," Augustus said.

We also found Marla Hill who is a California native, but moved to Wyoming recently. She says everyone has been so nice to her and very welcoming.

"We've been to this Native days, I think, about five times," Hill said. "We really try and make our days off in order to come here because of the arbor, which is not here this time. Just feel a lot of positive energy coming from everybody there and I love it."

The Crow Fair Junior Rodeo Queen, Isabella Yellowtail, had some time to speak with KULR-8. She says she loves the rodeo and will miss it after her reign ends.

"Meeting people," Yellowtail said. "People coming up to me and saying 'Hello, how are you?' and greeting them, talking to them, and interacting with my Crow people and engaging with my people. Representing them is a great honor."

Joshua Felicia is competing in today's rodeo. He's been participating in rodeos for quite some time. He explained what he's going to do in the rodeo and why people should come out and see what the fun is all about.

"Today, I'm entered with Mike Limberhand and Andre Le France. I'll head a steer for Mike and I'll heel a steer for Andre. If you've never been to a rodeo, it's an exciting experience. I think everyone should experience it."

If you missed Native Days this year, there will always be next year!!!