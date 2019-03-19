BILLINGS, Mont. - Authorities announced the cause of death for a 14-year-old girl whose body was found in south-central Montana in December 2018.

Big Horn County Coroner Terry Bullis said Henny Scott's cause of death was hypothermia.

Her body was found on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation west of Lame Deer December 28, two weeks after she was reported missing.

FBI spokeswoman Sandra Barker declined to comment, saying the agency is still investigating.

KULR-8 spoke with Henny's mother Paula Castro-Stops, who said she had not heard from the coroner or the FBI.

"The only time Aaron, the FBI agent, stopped by is for me to sign a release for her Facebook and her Snapchat, so he can go in there and look," Castro said. "You know, this is ridiculous. I don't think she died from hypothermia. I have pictures of her nose being broken, you can just tell her nose was broke and she had bruises. But they told me that there was nothing on her, that there was no foul play, but she was bruised, and she had her nose broke and had bumps on her forehead."

Coroner Terry Bullis told KULR-8 he did not call Paula Castro or any other member of Henny Scott's family because he did not have the jurisdiction.

U.S. Senator Steve Daines said in a statement, "This tragic situation has continued to shed light on how law enforcement agencies need to do a better job of communicating with families and tribal members. I will continue working to help make that happen."

We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.