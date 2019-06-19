Car repeatedly rams FedEx truck on Division and Lewis Ave.

BILLINGS, MT - A 27-year-old man is charged with criminal endangerment and resisting arrest after being taken into police custody Wednesday after police say he repeatedly rammed his car into a FedEx truck.

According to court records the driver of the FedEx truck told police that she was waiting for traffic to clear on Division Street Wednesday afternoon when a man in a white car pulled across traffic and crashed into the front of her delivery truck.

The driver, identified as S.S., says she initially thought the driver had crashed into her accidentally, but the man then backed up and ran into her a second time.

S.S. then told police she was terrified and began backing up her truck when the vehicle came forward and struck her a third time.

S.S. then told police she "locked up" as the driver of the car got out of his vehicle and started walking towards her. S.S. says she could see a knife strapped to the mans hip.

S.S. says the man didn't confront her but continued walking past her vehicle and away from the scene.

In the affidavit, officers say that witnesses had kept track of the suspect and lead police to his location.

Officers on the scene say they were able to stop Knowshisgun in a nearby alley where he allegedly refused verbal commands and then struggled with officers.

The affidavit also states that Knowshisgun refused to identify himself to police.

If convicted on the charge of criminal endangerment, Knowshisgun could serve up to 10-years in prison and have to pay a fine up to $50,000.

In a statement for FedEx spokeswoman Nikki Mendicino says, “Safety is our top priority at FedEx Ground, both within our operating company and across our network of service providers and vendors. We are grateful that no one was injured as a result of this incident and will continue to cooperate with authorities during their investigation.”

According to the Billings Police Department, at 3:47 p.m. Billings Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Division and Lewis Avenue, where a car was repeatedly ramming a FedEx truck. The car was eventually disabled and the male suspect walked away. Officers located the suspect walking near by. The suspect ran from officers but was quickly apprehended.

The suspect was Identified as 27-year-old male Zachary Knowshisgun. He was arrested for assault with a weapon and obstruction.