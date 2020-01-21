Candlelight vigil held at Swords Park in remembrance of Selena Not Afraid

A day after Selena Not Afraid's body was found, family members, friends and the community all came together at Swords Park for a candlelight vigil to remember Selena's life.

The vigil was powerful and filled with emotion. There were songs and prayer but it seemed as if nothing could overtake the somber feeling in the air.

Though the night was filled with sadness, Selena's family members are encouraged to know that the impact of her life and death have been felt beyond Montana's borders.

Heidi Amyott, an aunt of Selena's says "you know I was listening to one of the ladies and she was telling us that it was a huge story nationwide and that really hit home for me because that was the impact Selena had on all of our lives within our family, her friends, and everybody that knew Selena she had a huge impact on everybody."

A funeral for Selena will be held Sunday at 11 a.m. at Hardin High School.