Advanced hunters have the opportunity to learn some pro tips about hunting predators like coyotes, bobcats and mountain lions.

Not just for adults, kids are encouraged to attend and learn hunting and fishing safety.

Sommer Randol, special event coordinator for Cabela's says they look for opportunities like this to educate kids on outdoor equipment and outdoor activities. Kids can be introduced to outdoor sports With a blow up archery shooter and a fish casting challenge.

Sommer had this to say about the event, "We like to get kids interested in these events as well, so we have our blow up archery range so kiddos can safely get a opportunity to try out archery, and we also have some little fishing casting challenges so they can get some experience with the fishing pole if they haven't already had that opportunity".