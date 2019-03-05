Bull winter management

With 100 bulls currently at the Urus bull collection facility, production manager Jacob Holloway said winter management is key to keeping their bulls healthy.

"They haven't become sick or nothing but definitely with this cold weather, it's hard on semen production and we see a lot of morphology problems," said Holloway.

Access is also a challenge when it comes to breeding in frigid weather, forcing ranchers to have their bull do the deed indoors, where there's not much room to get the job done.

"We have steers that we walk around and the bulls will jump on the steers and then we try to get them down," adds Holloway. "We try to do that because if a bull were just to come out here and just try to collect them... your ejaculate isn't what it could be. So the more stimulation you do, the better concentration, the more volume and better ejaculate your going to get."

Holloway said his job helps him understand all aspect of the cattle breeding business.

"I always think this job is a real great opportunity to see first hand of the top genetics and the breed and then I get to work with them on a daily basis and then incorporate them in my herd also," said Holloway.