BILLINGS, Mont. - The Inner Belt Loop that will connect the Billings Heights to the West End may be completed sooner than anticipated.

After receiving a build grant of $11.6 million, the City of Billings will be able to accelerate the process of completing the Inner Belt Loop that will allow easier access to the Billings Heights from the West End and vice versa. Billings City Engineer Debi Meling says a realistic timeline to begin construction on phase 2 of the Inner Belt Loop will be in the fall of 2021.

As for Heights residents like Brian and Janet Cook, they have been living in their home for over 20 years and know the frustrations of getting over to the West End.

"It sucks," says Brian while giving a chuckle. Janet adds, "It's a struggle and everything is out there, there's not a lot of things up here in the Heights like shopping-wise and restaurant-wise."

Brian says he travels to the West End almost every day and hopes the completion of phase two of the Inner Belt Loop will help make his commute easier.

"It gives us more opportunities, different ways to go. Especially if there is something going on on Main Street. Anytime there's an accident on Main Street, traffic backs up and you can't get through."

Just down the street from the Cooks is Peter Herzog, who has been living in the Heights for over 30 years, and like Brian, he travels to the West End frequently.

"I go to the VA quite a bit, and it takes a little time to drive, especially if you are driving through town in the morning when your appointments are, so you have to shoot over to 90 and go that way," says Herzog. "It would be nice to be able to drive directly."

Herzog says he is thrilled it won't take quite as long to get to the West End and says those living on Billings' West End should be excited too.

"You look the other way, people in the West End, if they want to shop, they can come out to the Heights. We don't have much yet, but it'll be nice to have it go both ways."

Debi Meling says if the phase two process goes smoothly, the Inner Belt Loop could be complete by spring or summer of 2022.