Deeanna Price has been located by an officer who was on routine patrol according to the Billings Police Department.

She has been returned home and is safe.

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

BPD says 13-year-old Deeanna Price is considered at risk. She's described as 5'3" tall, 111 lbs., with long dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Colton Boulevard in the Billings area.

If you have any information on Deeanna's whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 657-8200.