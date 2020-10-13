BILLINGS, MT - The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office released the name of the man shot and killed by Billings police officers Monday night.

The deceased is identified as Cole F. Stump, 29, of Box Elder.

The coroner determined that Stump died from multiple gunshot wounds. The coroner was not able to say how many times Stump had been shot.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John stated during a press conference on Tuesday that two officers shot Stump after he pulled a gun and pointed it at officers.

Officers were responding to a call of suspicious activity Monday night in the area of 22nd Street West and Avenue C.

Police Chief Rich St. John identifies the officers as three year veterans Ryland Nelson and Justin Bickford.

Once on scene the officers located two vehicles and three men. One of the men was standing outside a vehicle when officers approached.

Chief St. John says the man was not cooperative leading to officers to try and get control of the situation by temporarily placing the man in handcuffs.

Chief St. John says that led to a struggle taking two officers and the man to the ground. The Chief says a third officer attempted to use a Taser on the individual without success.

The chief says that the man kept his hands pinned under his body and that at one point the man was able to pull a semi-automatic gun and point it at officers. An officer noticed the gun and called out a warning leading to officers Nelson and Bickford firing their own weapons multiple times.

Chief St. John says the officers immediately rendered medical aid and that the suspect was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Chief St. John says the suspect is a 29-year-old from Box Elder who is known to police. St. John says the man was on parole and may have been wanted on outstanding warrants.

Police did determine one of the two vehicles had been reported as stolen.

As to the shooting, Chief St. John couldn’t say if the suspect fired at officers, he was also not able to say how many shots were fired by Nelson and Bickford.

St. John says none of the officers were wearing body cameras, however cameras within patrol vehicles were recording video and audio.

The shooting is being investigated internally. Once the investigation is completed the evidence will be turned over to the Montana Department of Justice and the Yellowstone County Attorney’s office for review.

