BOZEMAN, Mont. -- The Montana State Bobcats were down early 21-0 to the Lumberjacks of Northern Arizona and trailed 28-14 at halftime, but put up 35 points in the second half to secure the 49-31 win in their Big Sky Conference opener.

Tucker Rovig threw a pick six with 7:29 left in the first quarter to give NAU their first score of the game. Then at the end of the first quarter the Lumberjacks punched it in again this time via Joe Logan on the ground from 3 yards out.

Early in the second quarter quarterback Case Cookus for NAU made the gap 21 points after a 23 yard touchdown pass to freshman wide-out Hendrix Johnson.

But the Cats would answer with back-to-back touchdowns with less than 3 minutes left in the half. The first coming from Travis Jonsen on the ground and the second by the way of a Tucker Rovig pass to Coy Steel for a 49 yard touchdown.

NAU would score in the last minute of the half to take the 28-14 lead. But in the second half it was all Montana State

The Lumberjacks would kick a field goal to begin the half and make the score 31-14. They would not score again in the game.

The Bobcats would put up 35 unanswered points for the rest of the game including 4 rushing touchdowns by 3 different players to take the 49-31 win.

Montana State would finish the game with 340 rush yards and 6 rushing touchdowns compared to NAU's 164 rush yards and 2 touchdowns.

Two key turnovers turned into points in the 4th quarter for the Cat's, one being a fumble recovered on a kickoff and the other being an interception, gave them the commanding two score lead making the game out of reach for NAU with time running low.

The Bobcats go on the road next week to face off against conference opponent Cal Poly.