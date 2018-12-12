Blood donations in Billings drop over the holiday season

Blood donations in Billings have dropped about 40 percent and apparently it's the holiday season that's to blame.
Three lives are saved for every blood donation. Due to the shortage lately, Vitalant, formally known as United Blood Services, is reaching out to the community for help.
Erin Baker is the donor recruitment manager for Vitalant who said the drop in blood donations is because not only do people get the cold or flu, but schools are not in session and people tend to travel out of town for the holidays.
Baker said Vitalant is the sole provider of the hospitals in Billings so every donation counts. She said if everyone who is eligible donated blood, vitalant could prevent shortages year round. She recommends donors to donate at least three times per year.
"We want people and patients to make it home for the holidays and spend time with their families and to do that, we need to make sure we have an ample blood supply," Baker said.
She said the blood donating center will make you feel as comfortable as possible; providing drinks and snacks, a blanket, and entertainment during your donation.
"There is no substitute for human blood so without our donors, we can't get the blood to hospitals and that's really important and something that people don't keep in mind so we really encourage everybody to come in and donate," Baker said. "We are 40 percent low during the holiday season, but we do everything we can. We pull out all the stops to get people to come in and donate."
Vitalant is open all week long. They also have mobile blood donating vehicles throughout the community so make sure to look out for them.