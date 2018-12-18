Blankets and Bears delivers last batch to Garfield Elementary school students

It was a bittersweet day for the Blankets and Bears organization. Tuesday was their last day of delivering stuffed animals and blankets to children across yellowstone county.

Sandy McCafree is the CEO and said the organization has delivered roughly 650 blankets and bears to children in Yellowstone County this year. KULR-8 caught up with the organization as they were delivering their last batch to students at Garfield Elementary in Billings, a place they haven't visited since 2004.

The blankets and bears were given by students from Pioneer Elementary School. Olivia, Jozie, and Zoe all said they participated because it feels nice to give.

"We felt excited and warm inside because when we get a gift, we're very excited and we're happy for it and we wanted to make these kids feel that way with their blankets and bears that we made them," olivia said.

More than a dozen students from pioneer elementary school participated in the exchange today. All were feeling good about giving blankets and bears to other children.