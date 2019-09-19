This Saturday, the largest school carnival in the region will come together at Pioneer Park. Saturday Live is an all day outdoor carnival with games, prizes, interactive booths, and live entertainment.

One of the woodworking classes at Billings West is making lemonade, popcorn, and cookie stands to be sold at the carnival. Derrick Macaskill is the teacher for the class. He said building these stands is a great way to get involved in the community and two of his students couldn't agree more.

A couple of students said it felt good to give back.

"Feels nice knowing that I'm going to be giving some kid- helping them make money for themselves," Tyler Contreraz said. "They can spend it however they want, they can do whatever they want, anything. Also, I had a really fun time building this with my group."

"Oh, it feels good," Aidan Cole said. "It's like a kill two birds with one stone. Get a good grade and also help out the kids with getting some money."

The four stands being built will be sold at $75 each and the money will go back to the woodworking class at Billings West and benefit the children selling them as well. Saturday Live will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.