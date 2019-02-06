Billings Unionized ExxonMobil workers turn down contract offer

ExxonMobil in Billings submitted their ratification vote today on the tentative settlement agreement which was shared with employees on February 5th, 2019 through the Union Negotiating Committee. Though the committee recommended this agreement for ratification, they confirmed that the tentative settlement agreement has not been ratified.

ExxonMobil stated on their website, they disappointed in this outcome, but the company remains available to meet with the Union to continue to bargain in good faith.

This is a developing story.