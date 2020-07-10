BILLINGS, Mont. - Ales for Trails is going virtual this year.

With social distancing restrictions in place, Billings TrailNet says it this year's Ales for Trails event will be virtual. In order to raise $120,000 for local trails, event organizers say they need to sell all 1,000 Ales for Trails brewery tour punch cards, which will provide a head start at raising $50,000. Additional fundraising is planned for later this summer.

Organizers say anyone who makes a donation of more than $50 will receive a Ales for Trails punch card, which can be used at any participating brewery in the community and around the state.

