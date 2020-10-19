BILLINGS, Mont. - This mid-October snowfall has brought dangerous road conditions to the Magic City sooner than expected. We reached out to Staley's Tire & Automotive to see what residents should be doing right now to keep their cars safe on winter roads.

The owner of Staley's Tire & Automotive, Harry Staley, says this is the busiest they have been in years. Staley suggests this is due to people being stuck at home, giving them more time to think about their vehicles.

One of the first things Staley and his team look for is the condition of the tread on your tires. If the tread on your tires is less than 5/32 inches, Staley says you may want to consider new tires.

Snow tires may not be necessary, but Staley says they do recommend it.

"If you've driven your whole life in Montana you're probably use to what you need, and everything is by each individual vehicle and the need of the vehicle, because they all vary on how they handle on snow and ice, so we have to leave it up to the customer," Staley said.

According to Staley, if you choose not to switch to snow tires or the depth of your tread is too low, you could be risking the chance of hydroplaning and losing control of your vehicle.

Staley says another option to provide better traction during winter months are studs for your tires.