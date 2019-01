School District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham confirmed to KULR-8 that a third grade student at Washington Elementary School in Billings brought a handgun to school Tuesday.

According to Mr. Upham, the student did not bring the handgun to school with intentions of causing any harm.

Upham said the gun was found toward the end of the day when a teacher notified a school resource officer.

Parents have been notified about the situation, and the Billings Police Department is investigating.