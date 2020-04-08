BILLINGS, Mont. - Most teens are at home video-chatting with their friends and doing homework, but 15-year-old Riley Scherer is busy using his personal 3D printers to make masks for the local hospitals in Billings.

Billings Clinic reached out to Scherer's father Jerry, letting him know that they were going to toss out hundreds of masks that someone else had previously donated because they don't properly fit the inserts, but Scherer didn't let that happen. For the past 3 weeks, his 3D printers have run 24/7.

Scherer's father says "He's up in the middle of the night, changing prints, just going through his equipment, his material, never questioned, never asked, never complained, never worried about the money, just he'll do it as long as he can."

So far, Scherer has delivered more than a couple hundred of his 3D masks to hospitals in Billings to keep healthcare workers protected.

Scherer uses money out of his own pocket to purchase 3D printers and the materials, so a friend of the family decided to set up a GoFundMe page to help with the costs. Scherer's father said with all the work the machines are putting in to make the masks that they'll be garbage once they're done.

Scherer is continuing to make masks with the limited resources he has available and is hopeful to start a career in mechanical engineering.

To donate to his GoFundMe account, click here.