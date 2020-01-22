BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings middle school teacher has been arrested and charged with a felony and misdemeanor after police allegedly found meth and other drug paraphernalia in his home on January 16.

Shawn Fritzler is being charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Fritzler's two roommates were also arrested on the same charges, all three are out on bond.

According to the Yellowstone County Attorney's Office, the DEA Task Force executed a search warrant for the residence of Fritzler last Thursday. During their search, in rooms accessible to all residents, they found multiple items of drug paraphernalia including glass pipes, several syringes a digital scale and more. Found in these rooms were also several plastic baggies containing a white crystalline substance which field-tested positive for the presence of meth. Officers also found a notebook that contained writing regarding drug sales located on the kitchen counter.

Billings Public Schools Superintendent Greg Upahm says he was "shocked" when he heard of the news but knows there is a lesson to be learned from this.

"We can't get into people's personal lives, there's civil rights available that we have to be aware of and rightfully so, but it doesn't mean we don't learn from these things and work to support all entities in making sure we maintain a safe environment for students," said Upham.

Neither of the three men have been charged with distribution.

