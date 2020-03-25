The Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale has canceled or postponed all remaining concerts, events, and outreaches planned for its 2019-2020 season until future notice, following the directive of Montana Governor Steve Bullock, that recommends limiting public gatherings to no more than 10 people to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

BSOC said its highest priority remains the safety and well-being of its patrons, musicians and staff. “We are disappointed that we cannot perform for you, and are examining different opportunities to continue to Enrich Lives through Music during this time,” the organization said.

The following performances have been canceled or postponed:

"West Side Story: Symphony Concert Version" postponed, date to be announced. April 18: Rachmaninoff, canceled.

Orchestra auditions, postponed. May 2: The Who Cares Symphony Benefit, canceled.

Tickets for postponed performances will be honored on the rescheduled date. Patrons with questions should call the BSOC box office at 406-252-3610 or email symphony@billingssymphony.org. While the physical office is closed until future notice, the staff are working remotely.

The BSOC is asking supporters to consider donating tickets back to the BSOC for a tax credit. Patrons can also exchange tickets for another performance during the 2020-2021 season, exchange tickets for house credit to use at a later date, or request a refund to the original form of payment. Exchanges and refund requests must be made in writing or sent by email no later than 14 days after the canceled scheduled performance and may take up to 90 days after the event to process. No refunds will be given on transaction fees.

Later this year, the BSOC will announce its 2020-2021 season. The 70th Anniversary season will celebrate the 250th birthday of Beethoven and showcase local and national talent. New season brochures will be sent out soon. To join the BSOC’s mailing list, or for more information, go to billingssymphony.org.