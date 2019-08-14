Billings Symphony donates violin to teen

Many people believe that music can do more than soothe the soul, they believe it has power to heal.

And for a lucky child at St. V's today we hope that is the case.

Today, St. Vincent Pediatric patient, 13-year-old Michael Blankenship, received quite a gift from the Billings Symphony, a brand new, bright blue violin!

Michael was thrilled to receive the new instrument, and started playing it right away.

The Billings Symphony hopes to provide instruments to more patients in the future.

Music is known to reduce stress, lessen anxiety, and improve mood, all desirable outcomes for patients.