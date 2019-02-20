Billings Senior High School promotes self-care month in February

The Billings Senior student council has created the first annual self-care month to encourage self-love.

Makayla Heiser is the vice president of the student council at Billings Senior High School. She said self-care month is aimed to promote the hygiene pantry at the high school, as well as, taking care of your mind, body, and spirit. She added every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday this month, the students will announce a self-care tip and love quotes to others.

This idea came from Dax Wilson, a sophomore senator on the student council, who was looking to make a difference at his school.

"I just came up this idea because I know a lot of students that can't afford or don't have access to the products that they might need in their lives like deodorant or shampoo," Wilson said.

"We didn't want to make February, because it's about Valentine's Day, just like a relationship," Heiser said. "It was more like a self-love. So a love yourself theme to put out there."

Heiser said they have been receiving hygiene products, such as deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste, laundry detergent, and anything else a student may need to get ready for school. She said these products are for any of the students, staff, or faculty at Senior High School. She also said once this month is over and there are still products left, the school will donate the products to Family Services in Billings.

If you'd like to donate, you can drop off hygiene products at their main office.