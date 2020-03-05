BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Public Schools Superintendent Greg Upham sent a letter to parents and guardians, regarding the district's planning and preparation for an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Superintendent Upham says the school district is working with RiverStone Health for guidance in dealing with a possible outbreak, as well as to communicate proper hygiene practices.

The school district has also purchased ionized mist cleaners for all schools to aid in mitigating viruses.

Read the entire letter to parents here: