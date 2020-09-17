BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings school bus driver was arrested Thursday and charged with driving under the influence of drugs while operating a school bus full of students.

Multiple students riding on a First Student bus reported to a Ben Steele Middle School staff member that the bus driver was driving unsafely and erratically, according to the Billings Police Department.

The staff member then reported what the students said to a Billings Police Department school resource officer, who initiated a DUI investigation.

"It's concerning at the least," Billings Public Schools Superintendent Greg Upham said. "In my conversation with First Student, my question was 'How could this happen?' They are working through their processes at this time, and I've asked for a full investigation into this incident, which they will provide."

Police say 46-year-old Keith Jones was arrested for DUI drugs and 28 counts of felony criminal endangerment, one count for each student riding on the bus.

No injuries were reported in the incident.