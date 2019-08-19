Monday night, the city of Billings Public Works Department presented their findings about drivers and road safety in the Magic City in front of members of the city council.

Engineers with the Public Works Department gave the presentation to the city council to let them know where they are right now in their efforts to make changes to traffic flow in the city in the interest of public safety.

Public Works Director Dave Mumford said they wanted council members to know and understand they take calls and complaints regarding traffic and poor driving in the city, seriously.

"There is a formal process that we look at, trying to be consistent, trying to make sure that safety is always our first and that's what we're trying to get across tonight."

Some of the topics discussed were safe routes to and from school, calming traffic down in neighborhoods and major roads, and speed.

"The biggest issue tonight that we're trying to let the council know is there's a lot of topics that we're going to be bringing to them with actual recommendations, and tonight was more of these are a lot of things that we hear and we are working on it and we'll be coming back with specifics for them."

The engineers patiently answered questions and addressed concerns from council members and also answered questions from citizens at the meeting. Mumford explained traffic and safety are of the utmost importance in a growing city like Billings.

"Traffic is a big issue and there's not any easy solution, but there are options to do it and we will be working on those."