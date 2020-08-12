BILLINGS, Mont. - The 2020-2021 school year for Billings Public Schools is only 12 days away. On Wednesday morning, Superintendent Greg Upham held a virtual briefing to discuss what we can expect to see in schools this year in terms of remote and live instruction.

In his briefing, Upham talked about the survey posted on the school district's website for parents to fill out allowing them to voice their opinion on whether they want their children in the classroom or to partake in remote learning. Upham says of the almost 12,000 responses, 2,011 surveys came back indicating remote learning, while the other 9,709 responses came back for live instruction.

Upham says students who want live instruction should do so, but leaves the door open for parents to choose what they think is best.

"They've had the choice between remote and live from the very beginning. What I've asked is they commit to a year," Upham said. "That created a lot of angst. My rationale for that was for the amount of staffing that is required to staff for, in that time, upward of 5,000 students, this now 2,000 probably more than that. I don't know how many more. It's a substantial logistical challenge."

Upham says the survey will help with solving logistical issues in terms of staffing needed for live and remote learning. The deadline for parents to fill out the survey has been extended to August 14.

To access the survey, click here and proceed to log in with your Power School account.