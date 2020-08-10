BILLINGS, Mont. - As we get closer to the beginning of the school year, many parents still have questions about how remote learning will work.

Billings Public Schools Superintendent Greg Upham held a Facebook live meeting Thursday to address those concerns.

Upham says he wants parents to understand they are not preparing for a short-term plan, but for the next couple years as we navigate the pandemic.

A slideshow presentation, detailing the schools district's plan for remote learning, is available to the public on the Billings Public Schools website.

A Chromebook will be offered to all grades and ages who choose to do remote learning. Morning meetings will be available to elementary students to help them plan their day.

Becky Carlson, the administrator overseeing remote learning, talked about attendance and how it's different for those learning from home.

"The student has from a Saturday until that following Friday to complete the work or make a two-way contact with the teacher, and when I say two-way contact that means they responded to discussion questions, they've emailed that teacher, they've reached out at some capacity in a virtual matter," Carlson said.

Parents choosing the remote learning style must fill out the request form for each of their children on the Billings Public Schools website. The form was due August 9, but the school district has extended that date.

Click on this link, https://www.billingsschools.org/our-schools/remote-learning to find that request form.