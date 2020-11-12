BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Public Schools released data this week revealing the number of active COVID cases from each school and the total number of students or staff members quarantined.

For the week of October 25 through October 31, 48 students and 25 staff members in the district tested positive for COVID-19 and 448 students and 65 staff members were quarantined that week. It's worth noting the students and staff in quarantine are not necessarily a direct result of a close contact at school, but could be from exposure from outside. That's something the district is keeping a closer eye on as we head into the holidays.

"We are headed into some rough waters I really believe that," said SD2 Superintendent Greg Upham. "I don't want to be overly dramatic, but with the holiday season coming forward, Thanksgiving, the holiday Christmas season, and then New Year's, we really do have to pay attention to where our surroundings are."

So far Superintendent Upham says the number of active cases has generally coincided with the population of each school. For example, the larger high schools have seen more total cases in comparison to the smaller elementary schools.

While we are seeing several schools around Montana switching to remote learning, Superintendent Upham said in a Facebook live last week that for now he doesn't foresee SD2 schools permanently turning to remote learning.

Upham says they will be updating numbers on a weekly basis throughout the school year. A comprehensive list of the number of cases and quarantined individuals per school can be found here.