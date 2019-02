Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...OCCASIONAL SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT DUE TO SNOWY ROADS AND POOR VISIBILITY. EXPECT WIND CHILLS OF 10 TO 20 BELOW ZERO THIS MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS, CALL 5 1 1. ADDITIONAL GRAPHICS FOR THIS HAZARD CAN BE FOUND AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/BILLINGS &&