BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police say they have apprehended a suspect in the homicide at a South Side apartment on Calhoun Lane.

No information was immediately available about the suspect.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Lieutenant Dave Cardillo with the Billings Police Department says they are investigating the death of the woman found in an apartment on Calhoun Lane as a homicide.

Lt. Cardillo says when officers arrived on the scene on Monday afternoon, they found the residence secure with the back window open.

He says officers entered the residence through the back window and found the victim deceased in the living room.

Lt. Cardillo says investigators have identified a suspect in the homicide, but are not identifying that person at this time as they work to apprehend him.

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department is investigating after officers found a body inside a South Side apartment Monday afternoon.

According to Billings Police Sgt. Bret Becker, officers responded to reports of a disturbance on Calhoun Lane about 2:18 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they reportedly found a female dead inside an apartment.

21-02477 At 1418 hours BPD Officers responded to a disturbance on Calhoun Lane. Upon arriving a deceased female was located inside an apartment. Detectives are on scene at this time and the investigating is ongoing. -Sgt Becker — BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) January 11, 2021

KULR-8 has a reporter at the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.