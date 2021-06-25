BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are searching for a missing boy.

Lt. Brandon Wooley with the Billings Police Department says 12-year-old Cyril Plainbull was last seen in area of the 1700 block of Avenue B. Plainbull is described as 5'8" tall and 110 lbs. He was last seen wearing dark colored clothes.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you're asked to contact dispatch at 406-657-8200.