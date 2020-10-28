BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department is searching for the suspect in a robbery at a Heights casino Wednesday night.
Police say the robbery occurred about 9:33 p.m. at the Hilltop Station Casino on Hilltop Rd.
The suspect is described as a heavy-set man, wearing a yellow construction jacket, a gray t-shirt, and an orange mask. Police say the suspect did not display a weapon but acted like he had one.
The investigation is on-going.
20-80133,10/28/20 @ 2133 hrs. A robbery occurred at 523 Hilltop Rd, Hilltop Station Casino. A heavy set, male suspect, wearing a yellow construction jacket, grey t-shirt, and orange mask. Susp did not display weapon but acted like he had one. Investigation on-going.Sgt Gunther— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) October 29, 2020