BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department is searching for the suspect in a robbery at a Heights casino Wednesday night.

Police say the robbery occurred about 9:33 p.m. at the Hilltop Station Casino on Hilltop Rd.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set man, wearing a yellow construction jacket, a gray t-shirt, and an orange mask. Police say the suspect did not display a weapon but acted like he had one.

The investigation is on-going.