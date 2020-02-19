BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings police officer, who was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop, has been released from the hospital, according to the Billings Police Department.

BPD K9 Officer Jeremiah Adams was released from the hospital Wednesday. Officer Adams was seriously injured on Feb. 15, when the driver of a vehicle allegedly intentionally struck him while he was standing outside of his police vehicle, according to Lieutenant Brandon Wooley.

"Surgeons used a metal rod, plates, and screws to put Officer Adam’s left leg back together," Lt. Wooley said. "Prognosis is positive with expectations that he will be able to return to full duty after 5-6 months of recovery."

Wooley says K9 Susan was not injured in the incident and will remain at Officer Adams’ side while he recovers.

Due to the on-going criminal prosecution and the involvement of juveniles, BPD says they will release no additional details. Any additional details about the incident will have to be obtained through public court records.