BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle of interest in the homicide that happened about 9:58 p.m. Sunday, April 26, in the 100 block of South 31st Street.

The vehicle of interest is described as a small light colored single cab pickup truck. Police say the vehicle was occupied by two people and there was a medium to large, light colored dog in the bed of the truck.

BPD is asking for anyone with information to call the investigations division at (406) 657-8473. If a caller wishes to remain anonymous they may call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (406) 245-6660.