BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department is investigating after a body was found at the city landfill Tuesday morning.

According to Lieutenant Brandon Wooley with BPD, shortly after 9 a.m. police were notified by the Solid Waste Division that a body was found among trash in a city garbage truck at the landfill.

Lt. Wooley says the body has been identified as an adult male. No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We're working to bring you the latest.