Generic police lights

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department responded to a stabbing at a local hotel on Wednesday.

Law enforcement responded shortly before 4:30 p.m. to the Motel 6, located at 5400 Midland Road. 

Police say the victim was in the lobby where an employee called 911 for help. According to police, the victim is a 23-year-old man, who suffered multiple stab wounds to the torso. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The Billings Police Investigations Division responded to the scene and is processing the crime scene. Police say the suspect left before police arrived. No arrests have been made.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you