BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department responded to a stabbing at a local hotel on Wednesday.

Law enforcement responded shortly before 4:30 p.m. to the Motel 6, located at 5400 Midland Road.

Police say the victim was in the lobby where an employee called 911 for help. According to police, the victim is a 23-year-old man, who suffered multiple stab wounds to the torso. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The Billings Police Investigations Division responded to the scene and is processing the crime scene. Police say the suspect left before police arrived. No arrests have been made.