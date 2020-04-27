BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash after a car drove into the front of a West End home Monday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Bret Becker, an 18-year-old man was driving east down St. Johns Ave. The driver claims he went to slow down for a stop sign when his foot slipped off the brake pedal and landed on the accelerator causing him to crash into the home.

Sgt. Becker says two elderly residents were in the home at the time of the crash, but were not injured. He says some of their belongings were knocked across the room.

Becker says they are investigating the crash as a possible DUI for inhalants. Becker says the man's girlfriend was also in the vehicle at the time and she was transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons. Becker says they found a can of Dust-Off in the vehicle. The two who were in the car will have their blood drawn as part of the investigation.