BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement is investigating after an alleged carjacking and shooting at a Billings gas station Monday afternoon.

The situation began at the Town Pump gas station on South 32nd Street and King Avenue West, where a witness tells us shots were fired into the gas station after an alleged car jacking took place. That witness also says she saw police try to box in the stolen vehicle and that police fired shots as the suspects drove away.

Billings police tell us they pursued the suspects to Amend Park, where the vehicle crashed into a ditch. The driver reportedly ran away on foot toward the Taco Bell on King Avenue East. We're told the suspect attempted to steal another vehicle but was caught by police. Police say a female passenger in the crashed vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

